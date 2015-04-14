Le Fondre secures Bolton a point against Charlton

On-loan Adam Le Fondre has now scored two goals in as many games for Bolton Wanderers.

Adam Le Fondre's strike 11 minutes from time secured a point for Bolton Wanderers at home to Charlton Athletic.

The on-loan Cardiff man netted for a second successive game after Charlton's Frederic Bulot opened the scoring early on.

Bolton keeper Adam Bogdan made a string of impressive saves to keep the score at 1-0 prior to Le Fondre's effort.

Charlton have now gone four league games without a win but remain comfortably in mid-table.

The visitors began on the front foot at the Macron Stadium, with Bulot sweeping a loose ball home from 12 yards after ex-Addicks defender Dorian Dervite failed to clear.

However, Neil Lennon's Trotters responded well, with first Josh Vela and then Le Fondre finding space but unable to fashion genuine efforts on goal.

After the interval, it was Charlton who first came closest to converting, with Tony Watt's angled pass picking out Bulot only for Bogdan to save.

And that spurred Bolton into a decisive attack, with Barry Bannan shrugging off two Charlton challenges to feed in Le Fondre, who made no mistake with a crisp, low drive.

The equaliser may have come against the run of play but the hosts held out for the point that took them to 50 for the campaign, 11 clear of the relegation zone.

Bolton manager Neil Lennon:

"Who knows how many goals 'Alfie' Le Fondre might have got had he been here since the start of the season?

"He is a goal scorer but he can get better with his link-up play in general. But he has been an important player for us since January.

"I was pleased with some of our football but not pleased with the end product. The final ball or finish was loose but we dominated the second half and restricted Charlton to the counter-attack."

Charlton boss Guy Luzon:

"I am very disappointed because I wanted to keep going and play like we did in the first half.

"The pitch was fantastic and we needed to play on the ground. We need to learn that when the game is in our possession, we have to kill it off and score more goals.

"We didn't do that."