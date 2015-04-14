Match ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Le Fondre secures Bolton a point against Charlton
Adam Le Fondre's strike 11 minutes from time secured a point for Bolton Wanderers at home to Charlton Athletic.
The on-loan Cardiff man netted for a second successive game after Charlton's Frederic Bulot opened the scoring early on.
Bolton keeper Adam Bogdan made a string of impressive saves to keep the score at 1-0 prior to Le Fondre's effort.
Charlton have now gone four league games without a win but remain comfortably in mid-table.
The visitors began on the front foot at the Macron Stadium, with Bulot sweeping a loose ball home from 12 yards after ex-Addicks defender Dorian Dervite failed to clear.
However, Neil Lennon's Trotters responded well, with first Josh Vela and then Le Fondre finding space but unable to fashion genuine efforts on goal.
After the interval, it was Charlton who first came closest to converting, with Tony Watt's angled pass picking out Bulot only for Bogdan to save.
And that spurred Bolton into a decisive attack, with Barry Bannan shrugging off two Charlton challenges to feed in Le Fondre, who made no mistake with a crisp, low drive.
The equaliser may have come against the run of play but the hosts held out for the point that took them to 50 for the campaign, 11 clear of the relegation zone.
Bolton manager Neil Lennon:
"Who knows how many goals 'Alfie' Le Fondre might have got had he been here since the start of the season?
"He is a goal scorer but he can get better with his link-up play in general. But he has been an important player for us since January.
"I was pleased with some of our football but not pleased with the end product. The final ball or finish was loose but we dominated the second half and restricted Charlton to the counter-attack."
Charlton boss Guy Luzon:
"I am very disappointed because I wanted to keep going and play like we did in the first half.
"The pitch was fantastic and we needed to play on the ground. We need to learn that when the game is in our possession, we have to kill it off and score more goals.
"We didn't do that."
Line-ups
Bolton
- 1Bogdan
- 25VelaSubstituted forJankoat 90+2'minutes
- 4Mills
- 14Dervite
- 5Ream
- 29Bannan
- 18Danns
- 7Feeney
- 20Costa RochaSubstituted forHeskeyat 68'minutes
- 52WalkerSubstituted forDaviesat 68'minutes
- 9Le Fondre
Substitutes
- 3Moxey
- 16Davies
- 19Heskey
- 22Gudjohnsen
- 24Lonergan
- 47Janko
- 54McCarthy
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 20Solly
- 12Diarra
- 22Johnson
- 16Wiggins
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 17Buyens
- 24Cousins
- 8Bulot
- 14VetokeleSubstituted forChurchat 72'minutes
- 32WattSubstituted forEaglesat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Eagles
- 18Church
- 21Fox
- 26Ben Haim
- 31Lennon
- 36Dmitrovic
- 40Lepoint
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 12,994
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolton Wanderers 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Saidy Janko replaces Josh Vela.
Matt Mills (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Eagles (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Liam Feeney (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mark Davies.
Attempt blocked. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Feeney with a cross.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Neil Danns tries a through ball, but Adam Le Fondre is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Mills (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Vela with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Roger Johnson.
Attempt saved. Yoni Buyens (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rhoys Wiggins.
Attempt blocked. Liam Feeney (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Liam Feeney (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Heskey.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Alou Diarra.
Goal!
Goal! Bolton Wanderers 1, Charlton Athletic 1. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Stephen Henderson tries a through ball, but Simon Church is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Simon Church replaces Igor Vetokele.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Chris Eagles replaces Tony Watt.
Foul by Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers).
Rhoys Wiggins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Tony Watt (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frédéric Bulot.
Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Emile Heskey replaces Rochinha.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Mark Davies replaces Tom Walker.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Yoni Buyens.
Attempt saved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Josh Vela.
Attempt saved. Frédéric Bulot (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Attempt missed. Tim Ream (Bolton Wanderers) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Walker with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alou Diarra (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt missed. Rochinha (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Foul by Barry Bannan (Bolton Wanderers).
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Rhoys Wiggins.
Rochinha (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.