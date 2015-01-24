BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City 0-2 Middlesbrough highlights
Manchester City 0-2 Middlesbrough
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough, of The Championship, secured a famous 0-2 win over Premier League champions Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium.
Patrick Bamford's 53rd-minute strike put Middlesbrough ahead with Enrique Garcia Martinez's late goal confirming the victory.
You can watch all of Saturday's FA Cup highlights here.
Available to UK users only.
