BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester City 0-2 Middlesbrough highlights

Manchester City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough, of The Championship, secured a famous 0-2 win over Premier League champions Manchester City at The Etihad Stadium.

Patrick Bamford's 53rd-minute strike put Middlesbrough ahead with Enrique Garcia Martinez's late goal confirming the victory.

You can watch all of Saturday's FA Cup highlights here.

Available to UK users only.

