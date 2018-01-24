BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United beat Yeovil Town 2-0 in 2015

FA Cup archive: Man Utd beat Yeovil in 2015

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch highlights from the 2014-15 FA Cup as goals from Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria send Manchester United into the fourth round at the expense of Yeovil Town.

Watch live coverage of Yeovil Town v Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round, Friday 26 January, 19:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

