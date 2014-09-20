BBC Sport - FA Cup: Trevor Sinclair's bicycle kick for QPR

FA Cup 50: Trevor Sinclair's bicycle kick

BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals.

There seemed little danger as David Bardsley's cross floated towards the edge of the Barnsley box in their 1997 fourth round tie away to Queens Park Rangers.

But Trevor Sinclair's 20-yard bicycle kick - audacious, acrobatic and accurate - left the Tykes' defence in a state of disbelief and ensured him a place in every compilation of great FA Cup goals.

It was a rare highpoint in a season in which QPR were eliminated in the next round - losing away to Wimbledon - and finished short of the play-off in the First Division.

Top videos

Video

FA Cup 50: Trevor Sinclair's bicycle kick

Video

Watch skier's desperate uphill climb after crash

Video

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Mourinho progress

Video

Ferguson on signing Rooney & why goals record will never be surpassed

Video

Konta 'enjoyed' quarter-final experience

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Who will win the League Cup semis?

Video

Federer beats Zverev - 5 best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Week 20

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Virtual reality & louder engines? F1 boss on changes

Video

Ecclestone still has a lot to offer - Horner

Video

Highlights: Konta beats Makarova in Australia

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gerrard return wonderful for game - Klopp

Video

How GB's Ryding made skiing history

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired