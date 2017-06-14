BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Relive all 171 goals from the 2014 tournament

Relive all the goals from World Cup 2014

With one year to go until the 2018 World Cup begins in Russia, relive all 171 goals from the 2014 tournament in under three minutes.

WATCH MORE: Germany beat Argentina to win their fourth World Cup

WATCH MORE: 100 great World Cup moments

Available to UK users only.

