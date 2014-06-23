BBC Sport - Neymar: Brazilian scores 100th goal of World Cup 2014
Watch: Neymar scores 100th goal of Brazil 2014
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
Watch Brazil's Neymar score the 100th goal of the 2014 World Cup, as the forward is given permission to leave Barcelona and join Paris St-Germain.
Neymar, 25, looks set to join the French side in a 222m euro (£198m) deal.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired