BBC Sport - World Cup: Chaos & confusion at the 1982 draw
Chaos & confusion at the 1982 World Cup draw
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport looks back at the chaotic draw for the 1982 World Cup, which suffered from a number of mishaps and technical problems while the then Fifa general secretary Sepp Blatter presided over the draw in Madrid.
Watch the draw for the 2018 World Cup on Friday, 1 December at 15:00 GMT, live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired