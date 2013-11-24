BBC Sport - Graham Taylor: The day he resigned as England manager

Archive: The day Graham Taylor resigned as England boss

BBC Sport looks back at 24 November, 1993, the day England manager Graham Taylor resigned from his post after failing to lead the national team to the 1994 World Cup finals.

England were defeated 2-0 by the Netherlands in a crucial qualifying match, and despite ending the qualification campaign with a 7-1 win over San Marino, Taylor's team finished third in their group and missed out on USA '94.

In his resignation statement, the former Watford manager conceded: "No-one can grasp the depth of my disappointment at not qualifying."

