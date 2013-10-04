Leonardo Ulloa: Brighton & Hove Albion striker out for two months

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Leonardo Ulloa will be out for two months after breaking a bone in his foot.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury in Brighton's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

The Argentine, who had only just returned from a three-match ban, had minor surgery on Thursday to have a small screw inserted into his foot.

Ulloa, who joined the Seagulls in January from Almeria, has scored four goals in eight appearances this season.

We'll be without him for a number of weeks and it is a big blow. We have to ride it, grin and bear it and move on Nathan Jones Brighton assistant head coach

"It's another injury problem we have and we'll be without him for a number of weeks," Brighton assistant head coach Nathan Jones told BBC Sussex.

"It is a big blow for us and it is a blow for anyone when you lose someone of that sort of quality. We have to ride it, grin and bear it and move on."

Jones says they will look to bring in cover for Ulloa on loan.

"The international break gives us time to look for someone," he said. "Not a replacement but someone we can add so we have numbers.

"But we want to have people of the quality we need here at Brighton and fit into what we want to do."

With Craig Mackail-Smith some way off a return from an Achilles problem and Will Hoskins sidelined with knee ligament damage, Ashley Barnes is now Albion's only fit senior frontman.

The 23-year-old filled in up front during Ulloa's suspension and he is expected to lead the line against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Speaking after the draw against Wednesday, Albion head coach Oscar Garcia told BBC Sussex: "We have Ashley and we have to trust him that he can score goals.

"He did well in pre-season and he is fit enough to help us.

"We have him to play up front and other players can play in this position."