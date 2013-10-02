Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance wins manager of the month award

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance has been named as the Ryman League South manager of the month for September.

Vance led his team to four wins out of four in the league during the month, as the club stormed up the table.

The Green Lions also beat Hastings United in the FA Cup, but eventually exited the competition with a 3-2 defeat by Dover Athletic.

GUERNSEY'S SEPTEMBER RESULTS League - Whitstable (H) W 2-1

League - Burgess Hill (A) W 3-0

FA Cup - Hastings (A) W 3-2

League - Hythe (H) W 5-1

League - Chipstead (H) W 1-0

FA Cup - Dover (H) L 2-3

Guernsey are currently in fifth place in the table after the 2-2 draw with Tooting & Mitcham United on Tuesday.

"We were probably a bit fortunate, to be honest," Vance told BBC Guernsey.

"It was a minor miracle to be 2-1 up at half-time and we were hanging on towards the end. They should have put us out of sight in the first half really."

Ross Allen scored his 100th league goal for the club in south London

"He's sharp and you always hope the ball will fall to him in the area," added Vance.