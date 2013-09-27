Gareth Bale: Real Madrid player set for home debut in derby

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (as part of European football live text)

Venue: Bernabeu Date: Saturday, 28 September Kick-off: 21:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on European football on the BBC Sport website will run from 17:00 until 23:00 on Saturday and 19:00 until 22:00 on Sunday

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could make his home debut in Saturday night's derby with Atletico Madrid.

The world-record £85.3m summer signing from Tottenham has missed the last two games with a thigh muscle injury as Real extended their unbeaten start.

Bale 24, made a goalscoring debut in the 2-2 draw at Villarreal and then featured as a substitute in the 6-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray.

"I think he will be ready for Saturday, no problem," said boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Atletico have won all their six games so far this season, as have leaders Barcelona.

Under new manager Gerardo Martino, Barcelona have yet to drop points and can make it their best ever start to a season if they beat Almeria.

The other unbeaten side in La Liga, promoted Villarreal, visit Real Betis on Sunday night.

ITALY

Roma, who are top of Serie A after winning their first five games, host Bologna on Sunday.

There are three other unbeaten teams in the league, all level on 13 points. Rafael Benitez's Napoli go first, on Saturday away to Genoa, with Juventus at neighbours Torino and Inter Milan visiting Cagliari on Sunday.

"I have faith in the team, if we want to get better in a consistent way and get the maximum number of points, we have to use as many players as possible so we get to the end of the season in good form," Benitez said.

AC Milan host Sampdoria on Saturday without striker Mario Balotelli, who starts a three-game ban.

GERMANY

The Bundesliga's top two are in action on Saturday afternoon - Bayern Munich host Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund are at home to Freiburg.

"I think we can be very pleased with our recent performances. We're definitely heading in the right direction," Bayern captain Philipp Lahm said,

In the day's other big game, third plays fourth as Bayer Leverkusen host Hannover.

FRANCE

Ligue 1's two unbeaten teams, Paris St-Germain and Monaco, will both hope to keep their unbeaten runs going this weekend.

Paris St-Germain host Toulouse on Saturday, with leaders Monaco visiting Reims on Sunday evening. Marseille, three points behind the principality club, go to Lorient at lunchtime on Saturday.

REST OF EUROPE

Galatasaray, who sacked legendary manager Fatih Terim in midweek, host Caykur Rizespor on Saturday. There are reports that striker Didier Drogba could take caretaker charge of the Turkish champions.

Their last game, against rivals Besiktas, was abandoned when supporters invaded the pitch at the Olympic Stadium. Besiktas, who are away to Antalyaspor on Monday,

The Russian Premier League sees leaders Zenit St Petersburg host second-placed Spartak Moscow on Saturday, while in Denmark Brondby face city rivals FC Copenhagen in the 'New Firm'.

Dutch Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven visit AZ Alkmaar while seventh-placed Ajax host Go Ahead Eagles.