Preston 2-1 Swindon

Preston continued their unbeaten start to the League One season with help from an own goal by Swindon's Jay McEveley.

North End started brightly, with Iain Hume nodding in after keeper Wes Foderingham had parried Kevin Davies' fierce shot.

They continued to dominate but welcomed the assistance of McEveley, who chipped the ball over his own keeper while attempting a back pass.

Dany N'Guessan's late curling shot was the extent of Swindon's rally.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Preston manager Simon Grayson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"For 75 minutes we were very good. We dominated the game with and without the ball.

"Swindon are a good footballing team and we knew we had to stop them from playing. The players worked extremely hard not to allow them to get into their routine of playing, and when we played, we looked very good.

"Whether we got complacent or tired after 75 minutes, you could maybe forgive them because of what they'd done previously.

"It's a good result against a very good team."

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"I'm frustrated. We looked very lethargic for large parts of the game. Preston were in our faces, very physical, and we didn't deal with it particularly well.

"If we'd started the game like we played in the last 15 minutes it might have been a different story.

"We didn't pass the ball properly today and we conceded another two sloppy goals."

