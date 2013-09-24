Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Football
Capital One Cup x round
- Venue:
- venue
- Date:
- Tuesday,
- Coverage:
- Watch highlights on The League Cup Show on Wednesday at xx BST, BBC One.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 13Steer
- 34Lowton
- 3Bennett
- 18Sylla
- 4Vlaar
- 2Baker
- 12Albrighton
- 8El AhmadiSubstituted forBoweryat 45'minutes
- 27KozákSubstituted forHeleniusat 45'minutes
- 7Bacuna
- 24TonevSubstituted forRobinsonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Guzan
- 6Clark
- 9Helenius
- 10Weimann
- 21Bowery
- 36Johnson
- 37Robinson
Tottenham
- 24Friedel
- 2WalkerSubstituted forDawsonat 80'minutes
- 35Fryers
- 30Sandro
- 6Chiriches
- 5Vertonghen
- 11Lamela
- 8PaulinhoSubstituted forDembéléat 64'minutes
- 37KaneSubstituted forChadliat 73'minutes
- 14Holtby
- 18Defoe
Substitutes
- 1Gomes
- 9Soldado
- 16Naughton
- 17Townsend
- 19Dembélé
- 20Dawson
- 21Chadli
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 22,975
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Holtby following a fast break.
Nicklas Helenius (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur).
Attempt missed. Lewis Holtby (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Callum Robinson replaces Aleksandar Tonev.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Michael Dawson replaces Kyle Walker.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Brad Friedel.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Tonev (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Joe Bennett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ezekiel Fryers.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
Joe Bennett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Nathan Baker.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Harry Kane.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Matthew Lowton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Aston Villa).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Mousa Dembélé replaces Paulinho.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.
Attempt saved. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Holtby with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Yacouba Sylla.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jordan Bowery replaces Karim El Ahmadi.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Nicklas Helenius replaces Libor Kozák.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Sandro (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Aston Villa).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Holtby.
Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Marc Albrighton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
TEAM NEWS
2 pars x home
2 pars x away
MATCH PREVIEW
Four pars
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- x
Team A
- x
- x
Team B
- x
- x