Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers says his team "showed character" and "defensive resilience" during their 2-2 away draw against Swansea City.

Swansea midfielder and former Liverpool player Jonjo Shelvey had a hand in all four goals, scoring the first after 87 seconds before two wayward passes allowed in-form Daniel Sturridge and debutant Victor Moses to put the Reds in front.

Shelvey then headed to Michu who equalised for the Swans in the second-half to end Liverpool's 100% start to the season.

Despite dropping their first points of the season, the draw sees Liverpool leapfrog Arsenal and Tottenham to return the top of the Premier League.