Reds too strong for Glens at Solitude

Striker Liam Boyce scores twice as champions Cliftonville produce an impressive display to see off Glentoran 4-1 at Solitude.

Boyce netted the opener after three minutes and also converted a penalty in the second half.

Martin Donnelly and Joe Gormley were also on target for the home side, with Mark Miskimmin finding the net for the Glens.

