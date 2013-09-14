Reds too strong for Glens at Solitude
- From the section Football
Striker Liam Boyce scores twice as champions Cliftonville produce an impressive display to see off Glentoran 4-1 at Solitude.
Boyce netted the opener after three minutes and also converted a penalty in the second half.
Martin Donnelly and Joe Gormley were also on target for the home side, with Mark Miskimmin finding the net for the Glens.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired