Newport drawn away to Crawley in Johnstone's Paint Trophy

Newport County will face League One Crawley Town in the second round of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

The Exiles, given a bye to the second round, will travel to Crawley in the week beginning 7 October.

It will be Newport's first appearance in the competition since the 1987-88 season when they lost to Hereford United in the second round.

Crewe Alexander, who beat Southend in last season's final, have been drawn away to Fleetwood Town.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired