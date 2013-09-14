Dag & Red 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Goals from Dagenham duo Abu Ogogo and Luke Howell sealed victory over Bristol Rovers.

Ogogo opened the scoring from 12 yards for his third of the season after Zavon Hines's free-kick from the left was scuffed in his direction.

Daggers goalkeeper Chris Lewington later pushed away a powerful Matt Harrold penalty after Ogogo was adjudged to have handled in the box.

Howell then sealed the points, heading in a Hines left-wing corner.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Bristol Rovers manager John Ward told BBC Radio Bristol:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Bristol Rovers boss Ward

"I'm really disappointed, I don't know how many times I can keep saying that.

"I'm disappointed with the thinking that's going on. People are physically working hard but thinking 'where do I need to go?'.

"The fans are upset and they've let me know that. That's fine, I understand that.

"I just wish they wouldn't swear at me because it's not necessary."

[an error occurred while processing this directive] [an error occurred while processing this directive] [an error occurred while processing this directive]