Saturday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

AC Milan forward Mario Balotelli believes group rivals Celtic will join the Italian side in the last 16 of this season's Champions League.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has warned interested suitors that Fraser Forster is not for sale, with the goalkeeper having been linked with Benfica.

Watt could be sent out on loan by Celtic

Celtic's teenage forward Tony Watt is a loan target for Aberdeen and Belgian side Lierse.

St Mirren manager Danny Lennon insists resigning has never crossed his mind despite a sequence of poor results at the start of the new season.

Rangers manager Ally McCoist wants Ibrox great and former director John Greig to return to the club.

Meanwhile, McCoist is in talks about taking a pay cut as part of cost-cutting exercise at Rangers.

Former Ibrox director Dave King insists having to pay £45m to settle a dispute with South African tax authorities will not halt his Rangers takeover ambitions.

Dundee manager John Brown has been advised by the club not to comment on Rangers in order to avoid running into further trouble with the Scottish FA.

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh Rugby beat Newcastle 15-5 on Friday evening to give new head coach Alan Solomons his first victory since taking over the Scottish pro side.

