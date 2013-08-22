Savage on Spurs, sulking & signings

Robbie Savage says he hopes Arsenal won't panic buy during the transfer window while he believes Tottenham still won't finish in the top three of the Premier League despite all their new signings.

Savage also discusses whether there has been a shift in player power with high-profile stars such as Wayne Rooney and Luis Suarez being refused transfer requests.

You can send your questions to Robbie via Twitter by using the #savagesays hashtag or via the BBC Sport Facebook page.

