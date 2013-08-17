Bristol City 1-2 Wolves

Matt Doherty struck a late winner as Wolves maintained their unbeaten start to the League One season with victory at Bristol City.

Wolves dominated the first half and went ahead when Bakary Sako curled in a left footed free-kick from 25 yards.

Richard Stearman's error allowed Sam Baldock to set up Jay Emmanuel-Thomas to side-foot home the equaliser.

But with time running out Doherty popped up at the far post to volley home Sako's cross.

Bristol City manager Sean O'Driscoll told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Disappointment - the only inevitability in football is that you are going to lose games.

"I'd rather lose playing like we did in the second half than lose playing like we did in the first half.

"We're trying to move the team towards becoming a possession-based squad. But we didn't pass the ball and were camped at the edge of our box.

"That doesn't do the player or the team any good so you have to make a change, is not nice to do but it's just practical."

