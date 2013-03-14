BBC Sport - 'Guest editor' Rachel Yankey scores a cracker for England

Archive: 'Guest editor' Yankey scores for England

BBC Sport's 'guest editor' for International Women's Day Rachel Yankey smashes home the only goal of the game as England beat Canada 1-0 to win the Cyprus Cup, which was a warm-up competition for the 2013 European Championship.

The Arsenal forward finished from 12 yards after good work on the wing from substitute Jess Clarke of Lincoln.

England went out in the group stages of the tournament in Sweden, which was won by Germany. Yankey has 129 caps for England and 19 goals.

