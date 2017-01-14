Football Focus

Dan Walker and guests preview the weekend's football action.

The day's Premier League fixtures feature eight games, including Chelsea's trip to Leicester as Antonio Conte's men look to press their claims to usurp the Foxes as Premier League champions.

Elsewhere, Tottenham hope to cement their top-four ambitions at home to West Brom and Sunderland host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

This is a live BBC One stream, due to start at 12:00 GMT

Available to UK users only.