BBC Sport - Football Focus
Football Focus
- From the section Football
Dan Walker and guests preview the weekend's football action.
The day's Premier League fixtures feature eight games, including Chelsea's trip to Leicester as Antonio Conte's men look to press their claims to usurp the Foxes as Premier League champions.
Elsewhere, Tottenham hope to cement their top-four ambitions at home to West Brom and Sunderland host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.
This is a live BBC One stream, due to start at 12:00 GMT
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired