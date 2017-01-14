BBC Sport - Football Focus

Football Focus

Dan Walker and guests preview the weekend's football action.

The day's Premier League fixtures feature eight games, including Chelsea's trip to Leicester as Antonio Conte's men look to press their claims to usurp the Foxes as Premier League champions.

Elsewhere, Tottenham hope to cement their top-four ambitions at home to West Brom and Sunderland host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light.

This is a live BBC One stream, due to start at 12:00 GMT

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Football Focus

Video

I want to win like Messi & Federer - O'Sullivan

  • From the section Snooker
Video

'It's for you' - Mourinho answers reporter's phone

Video

Mourinho & Klopp on Man Utd v Liverpool

Video

Zlatan is a joker - Pogba

Video

Playoff Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

NBA highlights: Denver thrash Indiana in London

Video

Best plays from this week's BBL

Video

Man Utd fan Bisping backs them against Liverpool

Video

Will champion DeGale step out of the shadows?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Djokovic struggles at wheelchair tennis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses

Video

Welsh amputee surfer targets Paralympics

  • From the section Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired