BBC Sport - World Cup moments: Platt's sublime volley
World Cup moments: Platt's sublime volley
- From the section World Cup
BBC Sport looks back to the 1990 World Cup second-round match between England and Belgium, when David Platt scored a brilliant volley in the last minute of extra time to send England through to the quarter-finals.
Available to UK users only.
Great World Cup moments
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired