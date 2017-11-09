BBC Sport - BBC commentator jokes about being 'ejected' from Goodison Park

BBC commentator jokes about being 'ejected' from Everton

BBC football commentator Conor McNamara jokes he is about to be "ejected" from Everton's Goodison Park live on air as he has "outstayed his welcome" late at night after the Toffees' 2-1 Carling Cup defeat by Chelsea.

To hear more BBC Radio 5 live highlights, please visit the best bits page.

Tony Livesey broadcasts Monday to Thursday 1030 to 0100 on BBC Radio 5 live.

Top videos

Audio

BBC commentator jokes about being 'ejected' from Everton

Video

Where does Hamilton rank among F1 greats?

Video

England need to learn respect from other countries - Aluko

Video

'You're funding the men, not the women? What? Why?'

Video

From refugee to Olympian - Yusra Mardini's incredible journey

Video

'Horrible and nasty' - Bruno on being sectioned

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Benitez has helped me be a better leader - Lascelles

Video

Shark alert cuts short Wales surfing lesson

Video

Could Jaguars really win the Super Bowl?

Video

Porzingis' slam dunk after incredible recovery in NBA's best plays

Video

NI play-off two games Swiss didn't want - Magennis

Video

England have to improve a lot - Dier

Video

Week 9

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Medway

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired