Mike Tucker: BBC equestrian commentator dies, aged 74

Mike Tucker was BBC's equestrian commentator for 40 years

BBC equestrian commentator and former eventer Mike Tucker has died suddenly at the age of 74.

He retired from broadcasting last year, having worked at six Olympic Games.

Tucker, who lived in Gloucestershire, joined the BBC in 1977 and took over as lead equestrian commentator in 1992.

He voiced famous moments including Zara Tindall's 2006 world title, Britain's successes at London 2012, as well as Charlotte Dujardin and Nick Skelton claiming gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I've been very privileged and enjoyed some great moments," Tucker said upon his retirement after the 2017 Badminton Horse Trials.

Fellow presenter Lee McKenzie paid tribute to Tucker on Twitter, saying: "Very sad to hear that Mike Tucker is no longer with us. A stalwart of the equestrian world. Taught me so much. Proud to have worked with him and call him a colleague and a friend."

Tucker became the chairman of the organising committee of Olympia two years ago, and in a statement the show's director Simon-Brooks Ward said: "This is a great shock and sadness for all of those involved at Olympia.

"Mike was a friend, provided wise counsel, and was professional to the last."