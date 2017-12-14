BBC Sport - Olympia Horse Show: Brilliant Laura Renwick wins Puissance

'That was something special!' - Brilliant Renwick wins Puissance

Britain's Laura Renwick and her horse Top Dollar VI win the Puissance event at the Olympia Horse Show in London after clearing 2.20m.

How to follow the 2017 Olympia Horse Show across the BBC.

