BBC Sport - Olympia Horse Show: Brilliant Laura Renwick wins Puissance
'That was something special!' - Brilliant Renwick wins Puissance
- From the section Equestrian
Britain's Laura Renwick and her horse Top Dollar VI win the Puissance event at the Olympia Horse Show in London after clearing 2.20m.
How to follow the 2017 Olympia Horse Show across the BBC.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired