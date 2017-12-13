Olympia Horse Show: Patrik Kittel denies Emile Faurie to win dressage freestyle

Kittel was making only his second appearance at the Olympia Horse Show

Britain's Emile Faurie narrowly missed out on victory as Patrik Kittel won the dressage freestyle at Olympia.

Faurie was the final competitor in leg five of the Western European League series and recorded 80.405 on 13-year-old stallion Delatio.

But it was not enough to deny Sweden's Kittel, the penultimate rider, who posted 80.635 on Delaunay OLD.

Edward Gal, who edged out Kittel to win Tuesday's opening night Grand Prix, was third with Glock's Zonik in 79.340.

With four legs of the Western European League remaining, Kittel now has 74 points, a lead of 19 over second placed Dorothee Schneider of Germany, with eighth-placed Hayley Watson-Greaves the highest Briton on 31.

There were four Britons in the top seven on Wednesday evening in London, Lara Butler finishing fifth on Rubin Al Asad with a score of 76.985.

Watson-Greaves and Rubins Nite were sixth with 76.685 and Richard Davison on Bubblingh seventh in 75.655.

Gareth Hughes, riding Don Carissimo, was 13th in 72.350.