Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Frankie Dettori breaks record on Enable

Frankie Dettori won a record fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the John Gosden-trained Enable in Chantilly.

Enable, sent off the 10-11 favourite, led for most of Europe's richest horse race to secure Dettori and Gosden their second Arc win in three years.

Cloth of Stars (25-1), ridden by jockey Mickael Barzalona and trained by Andre Fabre, was second.

Third-favourite Ulysses (9-1), trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Jim Crowley, came third.

More to follow.