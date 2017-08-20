European Eventing Championships: Great Britain team win gold in Strzegom

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Great Britain team win gold in Strzegom

European Eventing Championships Venue: Strzegom, Poland Dates: 17-20 August Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Red Button and online (10:30-11:45 BST and 13:30-14:40) Highlights 16:45-18:50 - BBC Two Sun 20 August. Full coverage details.

Great Britain's eventers have won their first European Championships team gold since 2009.

GB scored 113.9 in Strzegom, Poland, with Germany (123.0) in second place and Sweden (148.4) taking bronze.

British rider Nicola Wilson, on Bulana, won bronze in the individual event, with Germany's Ingrid Klimke and Michael Jung taking gold and silver.

GB's Tina Cook was fourth, with Ros Canter fifth and Gemma Tattersall in eighth.

The German team were in the gold medal position after the dressage event on Friday, before an impressive performance by GB in Saturday's cross-country saw them lead going into the final showjumping stage.

Wilson, Cook, Canter and Oliver Townend secured team gold for GB for the first time since the 2009 event in Fontainebleau, France.

Leading individual positions after cross-country: 1 Ingrid Klimke (Ger) (Horse: Horseware Hale Bob OLD) 30.30, 2 Michael Jung (Ger) (fischerRocana FST) 32.80, 3 Nicola Watson (GB) (Balana) 35.50, 4 Kristina Cook (GB) (Billy The Red) 38.20, 5 Ros Carter (GB) (Allstar B) 40.20, 6 Kai Ruder (Ger) (Colani Sunrise) 40.30, 7 Sarah Ennis (Ire) (Horseware Stellor Rebound) 43.40, 8 Gemma Tattersall (GB) (Quicklook V) 44.70, 9 Sara Algotsson Ostholt (Swe) (Reality 39) 47.0, 10 Thibaut Vallette Lt Col (Fra) (Qing du Briot ENE HN) 57.70

Team standings: 1 Great Britain 113.90, 2 Germany 123.0, 3 Sweden 148.40 4 Italy 211.80 5 Ireland 269.20 6 Belgium 286.30 7 Spain 290.10 8 Switzerland 324,10 9 Poland 408.80 10 Belarus 425.50