BBC Sport - European Eventing Championships: Great Britain win team gold in Strzegom

GB eventers win European team gold

Great Britain's eventers win their first European Championships team gold since 2009, with Nicola Wilson also claiming the individual bronze medal.

READ MORE: GB win European gold

Top videos

Video

GB eventers win European team gold

Video

Highlights: Landmark Broad wicket as England cruise to win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is Maguire the best signing of the summer?

Video

I let the horses run freely & they were magnificent - Mourinho

Video

England beat Poland 6-0 in EuroHockey opener

  • From the section Hockey
Video

How Mo can you go? Runners try matching Farah pace

Video

Broad hails 'hero' Botham after surpassing wicket tally

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watching Liverpool an all-inclusive package - Klopp

Video

England start EuroHockey title defence with win

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: South Shields 3-1 Bridlington Town

Video

GB lose dramatic game against Greece

Video

Stoke defeat difficult to swallow - Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired