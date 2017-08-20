BBC Sport - European Eventing Championships: Great Britain win team gold in Strzegom
GB eventers win European team gold
- From the section Equestrian
Great Britain's eventers win their first European Championships team gold since 2009, with Nicola Wilson also claiming the individual bronze medal.
READ MORE: GB win European gold
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired