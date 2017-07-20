British Equestrian: Chief executive Clare Salmon quits over 'serious concerns'

Great Britain's equestrian team won three medals at Rio 2016

Clare Salmon has resigned as British Equestrian Federation chief executive over "serious concerns" about the "culture and governance" of the organisation.

The BEF said it will conduct an independent investigation in response to Salmon's comments.

Chair Joanne Shaw said the BEF will review its "cultural values and behaviour" and consider appointing an interim CEO.

Salmon was appointed in February 2016.