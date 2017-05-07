BBC Sport - Badminton Horse Trials: Andrew Nicholson wins at the 36th attempt
Nicholson wins Badminton at 36th attempt
- From the section Equestrian
New Zealand's Andrew Nicholson wins Badminton Horse Trials at his 36th attempt, while overnight leader Ingrid Klimke of Germany dropped from first to ninth to miss out on becoming the first female winner in a decade.
