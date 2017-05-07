Badminton Horse Trials: Andrew Nicholson wins at the 36th attempt

Media playback is not supported on this device Nicholson wins Badminton at 36th attempt

New Zealand's Andrew Nicholson has won the Badminton Horse Trials at the 36th attempt, two years after suffering a serious neck injury.

The 55-year-old Wiltshire-based rider was lucky not to have been paralysed after a fall in 2015 and required eight hours of surgery on his neck.

He held his nerve in the show-jumping phase on Nereo to edge out Germany's defending champion Michael Jung.

Overnight leader Ingrid Klimke of Germany dropped from first to ninth.

Tim Price of New Zealand was third while Rosalind Canter was the highest placed Briton in fifth place, with Gemma Tattersall seventh and Kristina Cook 10th.

British rider Emily Gilruth is in intensive care after she was seriously injured in a fall on Saturday.

Final standings

1. Andrew Nicholson (NZ) (Nereo) 41.4 pens

2. Michael Jung (Ger) (La Biosthetique Sam FBW) 44

3. Tim Price (NZ) (Xavier Faer) 49.2

4. Mark Todd (NZ) (NZB Campino) 50.4

5. Rosalind Canter (GB) (Allstar B) 54.5

6. Mark Todd (NZ) (Leonidas II) 58.1

7. Gemma Tattersall (GB) (Arctic Soul) 60.2

8. Yoshiaki Oiwa (Jpn) (The Duke of Cavan) 62.2

9. Ingrid Klimke (Ger) (Horseware Hale Bob) 62.6

10. Kristina Cook (GB) (Billy the Red) 63.4