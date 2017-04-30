Zara Tindall and High Kingdom claim third in Kentucky Three Day Event

Tindall delivered her best result at eventing elite's level for almost four years

Britain's Zara Tindall produced an impressive display to finish third at the Kentucky Three Day Event.

The 35-year-old finished on a dressage score of 46.6 after having rode clear in the showjumping and cross-country on High Kingdom, her silver medal winning partner at London 2012.

It is the highest place at a major competition for Tindall since she won the World Championships in 2006.

Germany's Michael Jung, on FischerRocana, won the event.

It is the third time the double Olympic champion has claimed the Kentucky title.

Frenchman Maxime Livio, aboard Qalao Des Mers, was two penalties ahead of Tindall in second.