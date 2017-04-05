BBC Sport - Nick Skelton: Two-time Olympic gold medallist retires

The broken bones were worth it - Skelton

Show jumper Nick Skelton, who became Britain's second-oldest Olympic gold medallist with victory at Rio 2016, reflects on his remarkable career after confirming his retirement.

