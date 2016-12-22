BBC Sport - NI schoolgirl Annie Gibson triumphs at Olympia
Schoolgirl Annie triumphs at Olympia
- From the section Equestrian
Northern Ireland schoolgirl Annie Gibson wins the Mini Majors Pairs event on her pony Magic at the Olympia Horse Show in London.
The 11-year-old Down High School pupil said her victory made it her best Christmas ever.
Annie's mother Catherine reflected on the unexpected success, which was secured with senior partner Anna Power.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired