Olympia Horse Show 2016: Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro prepare to bow out

The London International Horse Show Venue: Olympia, London Dates: 13-19 December

Olympic champions Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro have been hailed as a partnership that "turned dressage's fortunes around".

The most successful combination in the sport's history will officially bow out at Olympia's London International Horse Show on Wednesday.

Carl Hester, Dujardin's Great Britain team-mate, mentor and trainer, described the pair as "special".

"I am not surprised at what they have achieved," he added.

There will never be a horse to replace Valegro Charlotte Dujardin

With 10 Olympic, world and European gold medals in the bag, 14-year-old Valegro is making a farewell appearance in a special ceremony.

Hester, who also co-owns Valegro, added: "Dressage was crying out for something new when they started out together.

"Generally, it was going a bit stale as a sport, and I think Charlotte and Valegro turned the sport back around to what it should be and what people wanted to watch.

"The harmony they had together was so good."

Dujardin said: "There will never be a horse to replace Valegro. He is one in a million, and all I can say is I have been so lucky to have had the chance to ride a horse like him.

"To have had so many years of pure pleasure and enjoyment, no-one can take that away."

Meanwhile Hester, 49, won the FEI World Cup dressage grand prix at Olympia on Tuesday.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist, on board Nip Tuck, scored 77.54% to take the class.

