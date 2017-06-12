England Under-20 World Cup win: What next for the players?

England receive the trophy from Fifa president Gianni Infantino after winning the Under-20 World Cup

England's youngsters are world champions - but what are their chances of regular first-team football with their clubs?

A 1-0 win over Venezuela in Sunday's Under-20 World Cup final in South Korea gave England their most significant international title since 1966.

In total, the players who featured in the final played 1,094 Premier League minutes between them last season - equivalent to about 12 full matches.

We asked BBC regional reporters to give their verdicts on the chances of Sunday's starting XI featuring regularly for their clubs next season.

Freddie Woodman

Woodman's godfather is former England defender and current England manager Gareth Southgate

Age: 20

Club: Newcastle

Position: Goalkeeper

BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 8/10

England's penalty hero and Golden Glove winner is yet to play for Newcastle's first team but has senior experience from loan spells with Crawley and Kilmarnock.

Rafa Benitez is well aware of his talent, though, and with the United boss rumoured to be considering his options for the goalkeeping position, Woodman could be given an opportunity in pre-season.

But another temporary move away from St James' Park - maybe to a club in the Championship - seems the most likely next step in the 20-year-old's career.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Clarke-Salter (centre) has lifted the FA Youth Cup trophy with Chelsea three times

Age: 19

Club: Chelsea

Position: Defender

BBC Radio London's Ian Williams

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 4/10

Praised for his calmness and composure, he slipped up when he gave away the penalty in the final.

Clarke-Salter spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers but only managed 13 appearances because of injury.

Has just one Chelsea appearance, coming on as a substitute against Aston Villa in a Premier League match in April 2016. The defender has been compared to John Terry but it is hard to see the three-time FA Youth Cup winner adding to that appearance tally any time soon despite Terry's departure. Another loan is more likely.

Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori scored an own goal in Brighton and Hove Albion's fourth-round defeat to Lincoln in the 2017 FA Cup

Age: 19

Club: Chelsea

Position: Defender

BBC Radio London's Ian Williams

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 4/10

Tomori spent most of last season warming the bench while on loan at Brighton.

He may have played a role in helping the Seagulls into the Premier League but he could not force his way past first-choice defenders Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy, which doesn't bode well for his chances trying to dislodge Gary Cahill and David Luiz.

Has one senior appearance for Chelsea, as a sub on the final day of the 2015-16 Premier League season. Also expect him to be sent out on loan again.

Kyle Walker-Peters

The Spurs defender, no relation to Kyle Walker, is yet to make a Premier League appearance

Age: 20

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Position: Defender

BBC Radio London's Ian Williams

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 6/10

The name Walker seems something of a misnomer for Tottenham full-backs because, just like his namesake Kyle, Walker-Peters is rapid.

Praised for his flexibility, the diminutive right-footer found himself playing on the opposite side of the pitch for England.

Walker-Peters has yet to make a mark on the Tottenham first team, but Mauricio Pochettino's willingness to give young talent its head means that could change next season - particularly if the other Walker strolls off to Manchester City.

Jonjoe Kenny

Kenny tasted success with Everton's U23 side, who won Premier League 2 in 2017

Age: 20

Club: Everton

Position: Defender

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes

Likelihood of playing first team football next season: 7/10

Kenny was the only member of the squad to play every minute for England at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

He was captain of the Everton Under-23 side that won the Premier League 2 title last season.

He's strong in the tackle and shows defensive composure and excellent positional awareness.

Though Mason Holgate was initially preferred to deputise at right-back for the injured Seamus Coleman last season, Kenny will doubtless get more first-team opportunities during 2017-18.

Lewis Cook

Cook made nine appearances for Bournemouth last season and captained England to the Under-20 World Cup title

Age: 20

Club: Bournemouth

Position: Midfielder

BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 8/10

Lewis Cook's first season in Bournemouth was one of adaptation and injury. After starting the opening game against Manchester United he disappeared from the Premier League until April, when he started three of their last four matches.

Eddie Howe has a good history of developing players and Cook's success with England is no surprise after a year of Howe's intense training and scrutiny. I suspect we will see more of him as he looks better equipped to fulfil the potential the Cherries paid for, and to battle with Harry Arter, Andrew Surman and Dan Gosling for a spot in Howe's midfield.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin scored his first Premier League goal for Everton during their 4-0 victory over Hull City in March 2017

Age: 20

Club: Everton

Position: Forward

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - scorer of the winning goal in a World Cup final.

That statement underlines the remarkable progress that the 20-year-old has made in the past 12 months.

In South Korea he led the line with strength, maturity and discipline. He's already made 11 first team appearances for Everton and Ronald Koeman offered him a new contract at the end of last season.

He has a bright future.

Josh Onomah

Onomah played 90 minutes in Tottenham's final Europa League Group J fixture against Monaco

Age: 20

Club: Tottenham

Position: Midfielder

BBC Radio London's Ian Williams

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 9/10

One of the few players in the England side to have been involved with his club side on a regular basis, Onomah has made 31 appearances over the last two seasons, mostly from the bench.

Now 20, he has grown noticeably, adding some physicality to his impressive technical ability. Happy in possession, even with opposition players around him, he played a deeper midfield role in South Korea.

It's possible Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sees his future there as well - but probably only if his strength and endurance can match that of Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama.

Dominic Solanke

Solanke scored seven goals in 25 appearances whilst on loan for Vitesse Arnham from Chelsea

Age: 19

Club: Chelsea (deal agreed to join Liverpool on 1 July)

Position: Forward

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 7/10

Four goals including two in the semi-final success against Italy plus Golden Ball award as the player of the tournament shows what an incredible World Cup it was for Solanke.

Chelsea wanted to keep him, but their loss is definitely Liverpool's gain. He can play as number 9 or 10 and that creative versatility will have impressed Jurgen Klopp.

Expect to see him in and around the first-team squad, particularly in domestic cup competitions.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman took just four minutes to score his first Premier League goal on his debut in a 4-0 win against Man City

Age: 19

Club: Everton

Position: Forward

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 8/10

The fact that Everton were prepared to spend £11m to sign Lookman from Charlton shows just how highly they rate him.

He's quick, direct, energetic and hard working. His growing reputation was enhanced by his performances for England at the World Cup.

Lookman has the ability and the passion to go all the way.

He's already played eight senior games and more will follow next season.

Kieran Dowell

Dowell had to wait 507 days between his two senior appearances for the Toffees against FC Krasnodar in 2014 and Bournemouth in 2016

Age: 19

Club: Everton

Position: Midfielder

BBC Radio Merseyside's Mike Hughes

Likelihood of playing first-team football next season: 6/10

Another young Everton player who had an excellent World Cup. Dowell's blessed with grace, elegance and vision and is more a wide midfielder than a winger.

He has a real eye for goal too and has developed a terrific relationship down the right-hand side with Jonjoe Kenny.

Hasn't made much of a first-team impact under Ronald Koeman but don't doubt his ability because of that just yet.

A very gifted footballer.