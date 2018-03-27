He spends his summers jumping off cliffs and will be Wales' first Commonwealth diver for 20 years at the forthcoming Gold Coast Games.

Aidan Heslop, 15, has competed in high diving competitions all around Europe.

Now the teenager - who trains at Tom Daley's old pool in Plymouth - will become Wales' first Commonwealth Games diver since 1990 champion Bob Morgan competed at the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur.