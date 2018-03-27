BBC Sport - Meet 15-year-old Aidan Heslop, Wales' Commonwealth Games cliff diver

Meet Wales' Commonwealth Games cliff diver

  • From the section Diving

He spends his summers jumping off cliffs and will be Wales' first Commonwealth diver for 20 years at the forthcoming Gold Coast Games.

Aidan Heslop, 15, has competed in high diving competitions all around Europe.

Now the teenager - who trains at Tom Daley's old pool in Plymouth - will become Wales' first Commonwealth Games diver since 1990 champion Bob Morgan competed at the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Top videos

Video

Meet Wales' Commonwealth Games cliff diver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The best World Cup goal you may not have seen

Video

Try of the week: Lineham's lung-busting hat-trick try

Video

Highlights: Hungary 0-1 Scotland

Video

Watch again: James Sutherland's news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cricket Australia must take 'decisive' action on cheating - prime minister

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Parker is in for a fight - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

The Italian Job: England v Italy

Video

How can Yorkshire have an international football team?

Video

LeBron James' quarterback stars in this week's top NBA plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired