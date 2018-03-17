Tom Daley and Grace Reid win second successive World Series silver

Tom Daley and Grace Reid won silver together at the World Aquatics Championships last year

Britain's Tom Daley and Grace Reid claimed a second successive silver in the Fina Diving World Series.

Daley, 23, and Reid, 21, came second in the mixed 3m synchronised in Beijing last weekend.

Plymouth-born Daley and Reid, from Edinburgh, then clinched another silver with 299.25 points in Fuji on Saturday.

China's Wang Han and Li Zheng won gold with 328.50 points, while Russia's Nadezhda Bazhina and Nikita Shleikher took the bronze with 299.10.

Earlier in the week, Daley and Dan Goodfellow finished fourth in the men's 10m synchro, while Matty Lee and Lois Toulson missed out on a second straight bronze in the mixed 10m synchro, finishing fifth in Fuji, Japan.

The next World Series event is in Canada from 27 to 29 April, after the Commonwealth Games are held on Australia's Gold Coast from 4 to 15 April.