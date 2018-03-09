Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow: British duo take Diving World Series bronze in Beijing

Dan Goodfellow (left) and Tom Daley won Olympic bronze in 2016

Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow have won a bronze medal in the 10m synchronised pairs at the opening Diving World Series event in Beijing.

Daley, 23, and Goodfellow, 21, were second going into the final dive, but a score of 62.16 saw Ukraine's Oleksandr Gorshkovozov and Maksym Dolgov beat them to silver by over 17 points.

Chinese Olympic champions Chen Aisen and Yang Hao led from start to finish.

Their score of 484.29 was almost 84 points better than the British duo.

Daley - the reigning world individual 10m champion - and Goodfellow will dive again in the second round of the World Series in Japan next week before representing England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April.