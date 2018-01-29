BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Teenager Heslop 'amazed' by Wales selection

Teenager Heslop 'amazed' by Wales selection

  • From the section Diving

Fifteen-year-old diver Aidan Heslop says it is "amazing" to be included in the Wales team for 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Heslop, who trains at the same Plymouth club that Tom Daley started his career with, is Wales' first Commonwealth diver since Bob Morgan in 1998.

The 2018 Games take place in Australia from 4-15 April.

WATCH MORE:Wales' last Commonwealth Games diver

READ MORE:Wales name team for Gold Coast Games

Top videos

Video

Teenager Heslop 'amazed' by Wales selection

  • From the section Diving
Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Was Silva's thunderous strike correctly ruled out for Man City?

Video

Highlights: Federer beats Cilic to win 20th Grand Slam title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

Video

New faces can inspire Wales in women's Six Nations

Video

Cider with Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever

Video

An absolute dream come true - Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

WSL highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Video

Wow! Even the keeper is impressed by McKenna's strike

Video

Watch: Osi & Jason's end-of-season NFL awards

Video

Highlights: Wozniacki beats Halep to win first Grand Slam

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired