Fifteen-year-old diver Aidan Heslop says it is "amazing" to be included in the Wales team for 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Heslop, who trains at the same Plymouth club that Tom Daley started his career with, is Wales' first Commonwealth diver since Bob Morgan in 1998.

The 2018 Games take place in Australia from 4-15 April.

