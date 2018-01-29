BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Teenager Heslop 'amazed' by Wales selection
Teenager Heslop 'amazed' by Wales selection
- From the section Diving
Fifteen-year-old diver Aidan Heslop says it is "amazing" to be included in the Wales team for 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Heslop, who trains at the same Plymouth club that Tom Daley started his career with, is Wales' first Commonwealth diver since Bob Morgan in 1998.
The 2018 Games take place in Australia from 4-15 April.
WATCH MORE:Wales' last Commonwealth Games diver
READ MORE:Wales name team for Gold Coast Games
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired