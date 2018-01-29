Matthew Dixon targets Commonwealth Games after British 10m diving title

Matthew Dixon came ninth in the 10m platform at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

New British diving champion Matthew Dixon says he is targeting a place in England's Commonwealth Games team.

The 17-year won the 10m title at his home pool in Plymouth four years after he first took the crown as a schoolboy.

With world champion Tom Daley out with injury, Dixon was almost 10 points clear of runner-up Lucas Thomson.

"My performance was very consistent, I didn't drop a dive, everything was really good and I'm really happy with it," Dixon told BBC South West.

"It puts a lot into place and can make me go on to bigger competitions and hopefully do well in them."

Dixon was the youngest member of the England team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, which was the year he first won the British senior title.

"It's taken me four more years to get my dives consistent again, learn new dives and win again," added Dixon, who also won silver in the 10m synchro with partner Noah Williams.

"Hopefully if they select me, maybe the Commonwealth Games may be up for a chance."