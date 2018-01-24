BBC Sport - British Diving Championship: Euan McCabe, 12, set to make senior debut

Is this the next Tom Daley?

  • From the section Diving

A 12-year-old boy is aiming to emulate Tom Daley when he competes in this weekend's British Diving Championships.

Euan McCabe trains at the same club in Plymouth where the double world champion and Olympic bronze medallist began his career.

Coached by Alex Rochas, he will be the youngest diver in the 10m platform event at his home pool.

