Is this the next Tom Daley?
A 12-year-old boy is aiming to emulate Tom Daley when he competes in this weekend's British Diving Championships.
Euan McCabe trains at the same club in Plymouth where the double world champion and Olympic bronze medallist began his career.
Coached by Alex Rochas, he will be the youngest diver in the 10m platform event at his home pool.
