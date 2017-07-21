World Aquatics Championships: Grace Reid finishes fourth on debut

By Nick Hope

BBC Olympic sports reporter in Budapest

  • From the section Diving
Grace Reid
Grace Reid scored a personal best 336.70 as she finished fourth

British 3m springboard diver Grace Reid finished an impressive fourth in her World Championship debut in Budapest.

Reid, who became the first GB woman to reach an Olympic individual 3m springboard final at Rio 2016, scored a personal best total of 336.70 from her five routines.

"I can't believe it, what just happened, I have no words," the Scottish diver told BBC Sport.

Tingmao Shi (383.50) took gold ahead of fellow Chinese diver Han Wang (359.40).

Canada's Jennifer Abel (351.55) was third.

The performance of 21-year-old Reid is all the more impressive given she has combined training with studies in applied sports science at the University of Edinburgh.

