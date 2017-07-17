World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley & Dan Goodfellow fourth in 10m synchro

Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow won Olympic bronze in the synchronised 10m platform at Rio 2016

Britain's Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow missed out on a medal at the World Championships, finishing fourth in the men's synchronised 10m platform final.

They qualified from the preliminaries in second place but looked well short of their best in the final in Budapest.

The pair scored 418.02 points, behind Germany in third (440.82), Russia (458.85) and winners China (498.48).

Earlier, Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance finished an impressive fifth in the women's synchronised 3m final.

Daley and Goodfellow won bronze together at the Rio 2016 Olympics, but have both struggled with injuries this season and a poor penultimate dive cost them a chance of bronze.

"I'm not too disappointed," Daley told BBC Sport. "We haven't trained together since the last World Series event [in April] and we only missed one of the 12 dives over the course of the day, so there's lots of positives to take."

Daley, who won world titles in 2009 and 2015, will return for the individual 10m competition on Friday and the mixed 3m synchronised event on Saturday, while Goodfellow will take part in the team event on Tuesday.

"I've had quite a bit of injury problems and haven't been able to do the volume from 10m," Goodfellow told BBC Sport. "I'm just looking forward to getting back into the gym and getting fit again."

Fourth guarantees the pair a place in the 2018 World Series competition - reserved only for the top six diving duos.

Inspired to get into diving? Find out how to get into diving with our special guide.

Strong display by Reid and Torrance

Rio Olympian Reid, 21, and Torrance, 18, have only been diving together for six months and the result secures them a place in next year's World Series competition.

They are Great Britain's new pairing following the retirement of Rebecca Gallantree and Alicia Blagg's decision to focus on her studies in the United States.

"We're absolutely over the moon," Reid told BBC Sport. "We're a like-minded, very competitive pair and give it our all every day which showed in that performance."

Torrance added: "It's a little bit wild out there and I was pretty nervous in the morning [preliminaries], but the result is a big vote of confidence as we're not a massive way behind the rest of the world."

Both will return for the individual 3m event on Thursday.

On Tuesday, mixed 10m platform silver medallist Lois Toulson returns for the beginning of the women's individual 10m event.

Goodfellow is also expected to join World Championships debutant Robyn Birch in the team event, which Daley and Gallantree won gold in two years ago.

Analysis

Diving and swimming commentator Bob Ballard:

Tom Daley has had a few synchro partners in the past decade and although he and Dan Goodfellow achieved Olympic bronze in Rio, their partnership is very much a work in progress.

After an exemplary preliminaries they just couldn't find the same rhythm in the evening and their fifth-round dive - where both missed their entries - denied them a chance of being on the podium again.

In truth, even on top form, the Chinese would have been out of sight, but to come so close to another podium finish will be irksome for Tom and Dan.

The competition is fierce on the tower and this was a fine example of it.