BBC Sport - World Aquatics Championships: Jack Laugher and Chris Mears finish fourth as Russia claim gold
Laugher and Mears fourth as Russia claim gold
- From the section Diving
Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears finish fourth place at the World Championships with Russian duo Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov claiming gold in the synchronised 3m springboard.
READ MORE: Great Britain's Lois Toulson and Matty Lee win diving silver
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired