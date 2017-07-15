BBC Sport - World Aquatics Championships: Jack Laugher and Chris Mears finish fourth as Russia claim gold

Laugher and Mears fourth as Russia claim gold

  • From the section Diving

Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears finish fourth place at the World Championships with Russian duo Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov claiming gold in the synchronised 3m springboard.

Available to UK users only.

