BBC Sport - Spectacular cliff diving in Inis Mór

Spectacular cliff diving in Inis Mór

  • From the section Diving

Reigning world champions Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland are victorious in the opening round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in the Republic of Ireland.

The spectacular event was staged at Inis Mór, the largest of the Arran Islands, where competitors dived from a 27m platform

Englishman Hunt, 33, is a six-time world series champion.

