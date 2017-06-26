BBC Sport - Spectacular cliff diving in Inis Mór
Spectacular cliff diving in Inis Mór
- From the section Diving
Reigning world champions Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland are victorious in the opening round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in the Republic of Ireland.
The spectacular event was staged at Inis Mór, the largest of the Arran Islands, where competitors dived from a 27m platform
Englishman Hunt, 33, is a six-time world series champion.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired