European Diving Championships: Matt Lee wins platform bronze for Britain

Lee's bronze saw Britain finish third overall in the medal table

Matt Lee won bronze in the men's platform to take Great Britain's medal tally up to six on the final day of the European Diving Championships in Kiev.

The 19-year-old's total score of 485.55 saw him finish behind Russia's Viktor Minibaev, who won silver with 493.25, and Frenchman Benjamin Auffret, who secured gold with 511.75.

Lee's compatriot Matthew Dixon finished sixth with 430.80,

Britain finished third in the medal table, behind hosts Ukraine and Russia.

Louis Toulson, 17, won individual 10m gold, before taking her second with Lee in the mixed 10m synchronised, while Ruby Bower and Phoebe Banks won gold in the women's 10m synchronised.

Noah Williams and Dixon took bronze in the men's 10m synchronised, while Freddie Woodward and James Heatly also won bronze in the men's 3m synchronised.