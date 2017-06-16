European Diving Championships: Lois Toulson and Matty Lee win Great Britain's third gold

From the section

Lois Toulson finished fifth at her debut Olympics in Rio, competing with Tonia Couch in the synchronised 10m platform

Lois Toulson won her second European Championship gold with victory alongside Matty Lee in the mixed 10m synchronised event in Kiev.

The British pair scored 308.16 to beat Russia's Yulia Timoshinina and Victor Minibaev (300.30) and Italy's Noemi Batki and Maicol Verzotta (299.58).

Toulson, 17, won individual 10m gold on Wednesday.

Britain have won three golds after Ruby Bower and Phoebe Banks won the women's 10m synchro on Thursday.

Noah Williams and Matthew Dixon also took bronze in the men's 10m synchro on Thursday.